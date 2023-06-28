Jean shorts (aka jorts) are, arguably, amongst the most fiercely contested pieces of clothing. While they be a style faux pas to some, they are a versatile summer staple for others. And so far this season, Hailey Bieber’s wardrobe is making the case for extremely baggy denim shorts.

While we’re only about a week into summer, the model has worn plenty of denim shorts with nearly every accessory, top, and footwear choice imaginable. She’s kept her denim-wearing for mostly casual occasions, often styling them with cropped t-shirts and a variety of coveted accessories.

On Tuesday, she added another pair to her expansive repertoire while in Los Angeles. While the Frame Denim pair was a touch shorter than some of her recent wears, they still had a baggy fit and a vintage feel thanks to the light wash and distressing. Bieber styled the look with a white t-shirt, black Bottega Veneta Jodie bag, and an oversized trench coat. She also went with another summer fad, shoes with white socks, for her footwear choice (leather sandals from The Row).

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

While she’s been sporting denim shorts as early as February (she does spend most of her time in L.A. after all) Bieber has taken a particular liking to jorts in recent months. And it makes sense, her style often reimagines nostalgic favorites (penny loafers, tailoring, denim) with a modern edge. And often via it-girl staples like Adidas Samba sneakers, Bottega Veneta’s Andiamo tote, and the Miu Miu Wander bag.

For a trip to New York City earlier this month, Bieber wore a slew of denim shorts in varying washes and lengths. While in the Big Apple, she opted for a an all-white look, again wearing the Fisherman-style sandals from The Row and a cropped t-shirt.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Hailey and Justin Bieber in Los Angeles, California.

Bieber’s handful of shorts have a very vintage feel to them, so it’s no surprise that her favorite pair are in fact reworked from LA-based brand Denim By Orlee. She’s also gravitated towards pairs from Frame, Levi’s, as well as luxury brands like Ferragamo.

The 26-year-old is not the only celebrity pulling out the denim this summer—stars like Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, and more have gotten in on the trend, too. Ironically, their male counterparts like Jacob Elordi, Pedro Pascal, and Shawn Mendes are opting for extremely short shorts. And in the case of Troye Sivan, no shorts at all. Ah, how the roles have reversed.

Shop Hailey’s Summer Picks