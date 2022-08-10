ADD TO CART

The Best Denim Shorts

From beach-y cutoffs to office-friendly Bermuda styles, the summer essential is more versatile than you might think.

Classic denim shorts, like great white sneakers, are a wardrobe essential. Whether you favor worn-in cutoffs or a crisp, perfectly ironed knee-length look, there are countless ways to run with the effortlessly cool style. Bella and Gigi Hadid have both been spotted in mid-length versions this summer, while Dua Lipa has been channelling the ’70s in super-cropped Daisy Dukes. And there’s good news for those who don’t want to give up their beachwear of choice at the office: The Wall Street Journal has declared “Fancy Shorts” the new power dressing staple. And who says a tailored, elongated pair of jorts can’t be fancy? See all of our tip picks of the season, below.

Works for Work

An elongated cut and prim belt loops make these perfect for the office.

Saint Art Kiera Short
$140
Saint Art

Fits Anyone

This classic gender neutral style from the O.G. in denim will get better with every year of wear.

Levi's 469 Loose Jean Men's 12.25" Shorts
$50
Levi's

Short and Sweet

Cut short but not too fitted, the silhouette on these will accentuate the waist.

Gucci Horsebit-Detailed Denim Shorts
$890
Net-a-Porter

The New Neutral

The perfect hue for a transitional fall wardrobe.

Brain Dead Brown Denim Shorts
$185
SSENSE

The Baggier the Better

Inspired by Bella Hadid’s latest street style looks? These are the pair for you.

Isabel Marant Natalina Frayed Denim Shorts
$530
Net-a-Porter

Crisp and Classic

Fresh, white denim is always an elegant choice.

Calvin Klein 90's Straight Denim Shorts
$41
$115
Calvin Klein

A Touch of Flair

An embroidered flower on the back pocket pops against the deep indigo of these Bermuda length stunners.

Kenzo Poppy-Print Denim Shorts
$429
Farfetch

Slim and Simple

Try these with kitten heels and an oversized button-down for a ’90s-inspired look.

Saint Laurent Skinny Long Denim Bermuda Shorts
$690
Luisaviaroma

A High-Fashion Skort

The childhood classic gets a Balenciaga upgrade.

Balenciaga Combination Denim Skirt & Shorts
$895
Saks Fifth Avenue

An Ode to the 90s

This cut pairs perfectly with a dainty crop top.

Chanel Pre-Owned 1990s Wide-Legged Denim Shorts
$7,191
$7,569
Farfetch

No Waistband, No Problem

Raw edges add a touch of punk insouciance to this in-between length.

Anine Bing Gavin Wide-Leg Denim Shorts
$108
$179
Saks Fifth Avenue

Legs for Days

Perfect for a day at the beach.

Alaïa Stretch-Denim Shorts
$890
Net-a-Porter