Classic denim shorts, like great white sneakers, are a wardrobe essential. Whether you favor worn-in cutoffs or a crisp, perfectly ironed knee-length look, there are countless ways to run with the effortlessly cool style. Bella and Gigi Hadid have both been spotted in mid-length versions this summer, while Dua Lipa has been channelling the ’70s in super-cropped Daisy Dukes. And there’s good news for those who don’t want to give up their beachwear of choice at the office: The Wall Street Journal has declared “Fancy Shorts” the new power dressing staple. And who says a tailored, elongated pair of jorts can’t be fancy? See all of our tip picks of the season, below.

Works for Work

An elongated cut and prim belt loops make these perfect for the office.

Fits Anyone

This classic gender neutral style from the O.G. in denim will get better with every year of wear.

Short and Sweet

Cut short but not too fitted, the silhouette on these will accentuate the waist.

The New Neutral

The perfect hue for a transitional fall wardrobe.

The Baggier the Better

Inspired by Bella Hadid’s latest street style looks? These are the pair for you.

Crisp and Classic

Fresh, white denim is always an elegant choice.

A Touch of Flair

An embroidered flower on the back pocket pops against the deep indigo of these Bermuda length stunners.

Slim and Simple

Try these with kitten heels and an oversized button-down for a ’90s-inspired look.

A High-Fashion Skort

The childhood classic gets a Balenciaga upgrade.

An Ode to the 90s

This cut pairs perfectly with a dainty crop top.

No Waistband, No Problem

Raw edges add a touch of punk insouciance to this in-between length.

Legs for Days

Perfect for a day at the beach.