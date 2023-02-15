It may only be February, but Hailey Bieber is ready for spring...at least partly. The model’s latest fit proves she has one foot still in winter and the other in spring, but that’s the beauty of transitional dressing, it prepares you for the day no matter what the weather has in store.

Over the weekend, Bieber was spotted out in Los Angeles in a look perfect for warmer months, aside from her outwear. The model wore a cropped gray Prada sweater vest layered over a white tee. Vintage Levi shorts (AKA jorts) were added to the look, which was topped with a double-breasted, leather Magda Butrym trench. Eytys black loafers with white socks, Courrèges sunglasses, and Miu Miu accessories in the form of a belt and black Wander bag completed the ensemble.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

The under layer screams May and June, but the coat seems hefty enough to keep you warm in the coldest months. It’s hard to imagine the type of weather that would call for both shorts and a leather trench to be worn together, but Bieber seems neither freezing cold nor sweaty, so it’s safe to say her look worked for her.

Now, the sight of jorts may have you a little nervous for where shorts trend are heading this spring and summer, but really, we shouldn’t be surprised. The Hadid sisters have been pushing the jorts agenda since last summer, it was only a matter of time before others caught on. They might not be for everyone, but they’re definitely a nice alternative to those who were never a fan of skin-tight daisy dukes.

Get Hailey’s transitional look:

