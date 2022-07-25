Bella Hadid Tries Jorts With a High Style Twist

There’s a reason why jeans have remained a tried-and-true staple of personal style for as long as they have. They’re versatile, comfortable, and effortlessly cool. But as the summer sun continues to beat down on the world, the thought of sliding on a pair of jeans seems like a new, cruel form a torture. Enter: jorts. The answer to all your hot jean-related problems, at least according to some. Over the past few months, jorts (or jean shorts) have gained popularity among the fashion sect, thanks to their placement on runways, and their endorsement by some of the industry’s most influential faces. Now, street style starlet Bella Hadid has joined the jorts club, which means they’re only going to get more popular.

When we say jorts, we don’t mean daisy dukes, itty bitt cutoffs with the pockets sticking out the bottom. No, jorts signify jean shorts of a longer variety, ones that reach somewhere between the mid-thigh and just below the knee. Take, for example, the pair Hadid wore over the weekend. Her dark wash jorts look to be very loose and thin, and seem to fit her almost like a pair of oversized boxers, with the pinstripe, teardrop cutouts adding to this effect. They’re low-slung on her waist (held up by a Jean Paul Gaultier x Supreme belt) and hit just above her knees. Hadid then finished off her look with a haphazardly cropped black tank layered over a white top and a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag from the brand’s 2008 collaboration with artist Richard Prince. It’s the addition of her chunky, black Fidan Novruzova square-toed boots that are slightly confusing, as they seem to defeat the purpose of wearing jorts in the first place, by covering up the bottom half of her legs.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Hadid’s choice of shorts has her following in her older sister’s footsteps, as Gigi Hadid has been a pro-jorts gal for a while. When out in NYC earlier this month, Gigi opted for a pair of Agolde shorts in a light wash, which she paired with a Storets cutout top and some Valentino slides. Clearly, Gigi is a fan of the shorts style, as just a few days later, she was out again in another pair, this one fitting slightly tighter on her legs.

Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

So, like it or not, the jort train has officially left the station, and chances are they will continue to pop up throughout the rest of the summer and into the fall. Now, it’s up for you to decide if you’re ready to jump on board.

