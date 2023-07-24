Don’t worry, you weren’t the only one decked out at the movie theater in Barbie pink. Seemingly, all of America pulled out some pastel pieces for the film’s big premiere over the weekend. And that even included Selena Gomez who celebrated her 31st birthday on Saturday.

For the special occasion, the singer pulled out all the stops—two Barbie-ready mini dresses, a star-studded guest list, and even a private screening of Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster film. Gomez’s birthday festivities spanned over two days with a flashy bash on Saturday and a more intimate celebration on Sunday.

The star held her first get together at a private residence in Malibu with guests including Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, Saweetie, and Karol G, among others. There seemed to be no dress code for the first event, however the majority of guests opted for various mini dresses, sets, and plenty of sheer. Gomez went with the ultimate birthday girl look—a fire red strapless mini dress.

The piece is from Bottega Veneta’s spring/summer 2023 collection and featured 3D floral embroidery. Gomez rounded things out with a strappy pair of Magda Butryum heels that had the same red detailing as the dress at the heel. Later in the night, she even threw on an oversized blazer and a pair of sleek sunglasses.

On Sunday, Gomez let the celebrations roll with a Barbie-themed party attended by her close family and friends. Guests, of course, wore all pink ensembles with Gomez opting for a sleeveless mini dress, shoulder bag, and feathered cowboy hat.

@Selenagomez

Gomez may have went heavy on the celebrations for her 31st, but she opted against receiving presents from her guests. Instead, she urged attendees and her fans to donate to her Rare Impact Fund (which aims to provide young people with mental health resources) in lieu of gifts.

“Because of you we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people,” Gomez said on Instagram. “This is my true passion in life. People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing please do not get me anything but if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund.”