Dua Lipa may be making her on-screen debut as Mermaid Barbie in just a few days but she carved out time Monday for a little bit of R&R. Better yet, some retail therapy. And while she may be in the midst of her “La Vacanza” era, her recent sheer looks and crystalized dresses were traded for a more neutral, motorcycle chic ensemble.

The singer’s outfit of choice for the spree was fairly casual but also filled with some of her favorite it-girl styles. Leather was definitely a main focus: she layered a Courrèges moto-style bomber over a black button down shirt.

The oversized jacket was complete with strong shoulders and the cuffs went almost entirely past Dua’s hands. It also featured some pretty serious details: straps at the sides, zips, and contrast stitching. The 27-year-old went with knee-high leather boots from Chanel as well as a classic mini shoulder bag, both in black, to round out the look.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

London, after all, is known for some rather gloomy weather so it makes sense that Dua would opt for a darker palette and outerwear. But she also mixed in another fabric—denim—pairing her her leather pieces with a jean skirt.

The mini bottom was almost the same length as her oversized jacket and stopped around the mid thigh area. It also featured distressed detailing at the hemline, taking the moto-feel one step further. Of course, Dua has shown herself to be a major proponent of summer leather dressing in the past.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Back in May, the singer wore another all black and leather ensemble while out in New York City. The look followed a similar pattern to her most recent: a Versace mini dress worn underneath an oversized jacket. She also wore the same pair of Tiffany & Co. earrings, this time in gold, not silver.

Judging by Dua’s two giant green shopping bags, it seems like she managed to do some damage at Bottega Veneta. She just wore an all-pink look from the Italian brand for Barbie promo last week, so we’re intrigued to see what Bottega looks she may have in store.

