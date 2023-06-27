Kendall Jenner may be in Paris, but she seems to have adopted the spirit of “When in Rome, do as the Romans do” for her current trip. Since arriving to the capital just a few days ago, she has traded her more risqué looks for, seemingly, her take on “French girl” style. Well, the model’s latest look continued her dressing streak with the ultimate take on the party silhouette.

Heading for a night out with Gigi Hadid, the model chose an eye-catching yellow number from Bottega Veneta. The sequined piece features a plunging neckline that forms into two straps. It hugged at her waist and then moved into a flowy skirt that seemed to catch the light whenever she moved.

The model kept the yellow theme throughout the rest of her look, too. She paired the dress with a similarly color mini bag that hung casually on her shoulder and rounded everything out with a strappy pair of white heels. Jenner also seemed to be in a “Bottega twice a day” mood, as this was the second ensemble she wore from the Italian brand on Monday.

Earlier in the day, she wore a layered gray dress with a keyhole cutout at the bodice while strolling around town. She paired the piece (from their pre-fall 2023 collection) with black loafers, square sunglasses, and an oversized clutch.

Jenner also seems to have packed a lot of Bottega for this trip. In addition to those two looks, on Sunday, she stepped out wearing a khaki body-con mini from the brand. Her sister Kylie, similarly, chose a few Bottega pieces while in Paris just last month.

Best Image / BACKGRID

The weekend has been a busy one for Kendall who, in addition to serving a handful of street style looks, walked Jacquemus’ spring/summer 2024 show at Versailles. She wore probably her most daring look yet during her French voyage—an ultra-mini pouf dress—as she walked by attendees like Victoria and David Beckham, Emily Ratajkowski, among others.

Yes, Jenner’s recent style has included sheer one-shoulder tops and nipple-baring frocks. But it seems like she’s made room (as have fellow it-girls Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie, and sister Kylie) for more simple, “stealth wealth” ensembles. And while she may resort to her usual choices once she’s back in L.A, for now, it’s truly “When in Paris, do as the Parisians do.”

Shop Kendall’s Look