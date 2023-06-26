Oh, to be transported by water taxi to the Chateau de Versailles. Such a scene may seem far fetched, but when you are Victoria and David Beckham, anything is possible. On Monday, the power couple made their way to the Jacquemus spring/summer 2024 via rowing boat in a pair of summer-ready neutral ensembles.

Let’s start with David. The 48-year-old went with a boxy tan linen suit, a white undershirt, and a pair of black sunglasses. And like many men this summer (some of which have even, weirdly, gone barefoot out in public) David went with an open-toe shoe.

Also opting for neutral, Victoria turned up to the show in a pale pink slip-style dress that had ruched detailing at the side and an asymmetric hemline. Yes, not exactly boating attire, but clearly summer-ready. And like her husband, footwear was also a focal point of the look.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pierre Suu/WireImage/Getty Images

The dress’ sheer fabric revealed a thigh-high footwear choice which has become a favorite of Victoria and a constant of her brand over the years. Underneath were a pair of gray open-toe boots that, unlike David’s, may not have been the most ideal for the heat.

Yes, celebrity guests usually wear picks from the brand of the show they are attending. But Victoria’s (unsurprisingly) was from her label’s resort 2024 collection. Last month in New York, she also hit the town in a string of VB looks, including a loosely fitted power suit from the brand’s pre-fall 2023 collection.

Courtesy of Victoria Beckham.

In France, she styled her look slightly differently from the original, though. Shield sunglasses have been a signature of her style over the years, and this pair nearly obscured half of her face. She also opted for one of her brand’s fold over clutches complete with gold hardware to round out the look.

Guests of the show sat in boats, not seats, while Jacquemus models (including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid) strutted down the runway. And while Victoria’s footwear choice and gauzy dress may not have been the most practical, it was entirely her.