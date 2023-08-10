If there’s something Kendall Jenner loves more than promoting her tequila brand 818, it’s most definitely bodycon dresses. So naturally on Wednesday, the model accomplished both these feats during a Las Vegas event for her brand. And while Jenner’s look was designed in her favored curve-hugging silhouette, it also had a very fall feeling to it.

For starters, the leather fabric of the dress is most likely not someone’s first choice for summer wear (especially in the sweltering Las Vegas heat). The maroon-meets-brown palette of the piece, too, seemed more fitted for a temperate October day than an early August evening.

Regardless, Jenner seemed to fully embrace the season-bending feel of her look. The leather dress followed a fairly simple shape—a sleeveless crew neck up top that drifted into a fitted skirt portion that finished just below her knees. Jenner let the dress stand on its own, opting to accessorize with a brown shoulder bag and sandal heels.

Yes, some may flinch at the sticky situation that is wearing leather in the summer. But Jenner, being the fashion girl that she is, really doesn’t have a problem with it. And judging by a string of recent outfits this summer, she’s fully leaning into the fabric.

For another 818 event back in June, the 27-year-old pulled out another leather midi dress, this one from Bottega Veneta. Despite being similarly colored, the piece followed a slightly different trajectory than her most recent wear.

The dress was less fitted than her latest, cinching at the waist and then relaxing as it moved towards the hemline (which, interestingly, had a piece of white fabric hanging from it). The bodice portion also had a more structured look to it, finishing off in a strapless corset-style way.

Jenner has not only made a habit of breaking out leather for her 818 events—she seems to enjoy leaning into her fashion capabilities amidst her businesswoman duties. During another tequila event last August, the star traded her brown dress for an equally as statement-making, slightly more risky white maxi number. While we still have a few weeks left of summer to enjoy, for better or worse, Jenner’s most recent look is taking us straight to fall.