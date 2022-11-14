If anyone was going to transition Giuliano Calza’s quirky spring 2023 collection for GCDS off the runway, it was Dua Lipa. The singer, who also happens to be close friends with Calza, was the perfect person to bring the brand’s Spongebob Squarepants-themed pieces to life, which is exactly what she did when she wore a look from the collection over the weekend.

The singer shared images showing off her latest eye-catching look on Instagram, with the caption, “down undaaaa in bikini bottom.” In the photos, Lipa wore a pink crocheted maxi dress, with a halter top and a key hole cutout at the breast. The dress was completely see-through thanks to the large gaps in the knit, with two nipple pasties crocheted in the likeness of Patrick Star tasked with covering her up top. She also enlisted the help of a pink thong that was visible through the dress, as well as some matching, fingerless gloves to finish off the ensemble.

Of course, an eclectic look like this one requires a bit of fun styling, and eyelids sprinkled with pink glitter made for the perfect glam to accompany this dress, as did her pink, star-covered nails.

In Lipa, Calza has a constant presence who’s always down to model even his most out-there looks, of which there are many. She has always gravitated toward the brand’s crocheted pieces—like a bikini that featured cups comprised of a flower and weed leaf—as well as the brand’s other character studies, like their furry Hello Kitty Moon Boots. Still, this look here may be Lipa’s boldest of them all, yet it still feels natural on the singer. Maybe it’s because she has conditioned us to expect wild ensembles from her, because if we saw anyone else in a pink, Patrick Star-themed dress we’d do a double take, but on Lipa it just makes sense.