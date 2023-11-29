There’s party dressing and then there’s party dressing. Julia Roberts decided to indulge in the latter on Wednesday when she stepped out in a blinding pair of sequined kitten heels that would definitely give Beyoncé’s Renaissance wears a run for their money.

The actress attended the London screening of Leave The World Behind (a new Netflix film she produced and stars in) wearing a full look from Gucci’s spring/summer 2024 collection. The bulk of the ensemble came in the form of flesh-toned fabrics—a plunging, double-breasted blazer with the tiniest sliver of a hot pant poking from below. Despite her business chic twist on the (nearly) pantsless look, which also featured a black lace bra, much attention was rightly on the actress’ footwear choice.

Roberts paraded around on the event’s step and repeat in the ultimate pair of embellished kitten heels. They were designed with chandelier-esque fringe embroidery that created a cascading effect throughout the shoe. Roberts leveled up the statement piece even further via some equally as blinding accessories—a layered diamond choker from Chopard, glitzy stud earrings, and metallic silver nail polish.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While some celebrities might prefer to slip into a towering, ankle-breaking silhouette for their red carpet appearance, Roberts definitely proved that even the simplest of silhouettes can make quite the impact. Earlier in the day Roberts’ stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, shared another one of the actress’ Leave The World Behind press looks on Instagram.

Before making her way to a pre-premiere event, Roberts took a moment to pose in another monochrome look from Gucci. The actress’ collared romper, which featured silver horsebit detailing at the waist, followed the same mini silhouette as her power blazer. And while we appreciated the matching sheer tights and simple accessories, Roberts’ knife-point slingback heels were the focal point of things. The toe of the shoe appeared to be designed in an extremely lengthened shape compared to an average heel, joining the best assets of a flat-soled ballet flat with the form of an edgier night out shoe. While Vivian Ward may have been infamous for her PVC boots in Pretty Woman, these Gucci heels are totally Julia Roberts.