Hailey Bieber, born in 1996, just makes the millennial cut-off point. And now she has the butterfly cut-off crop top to prove it. The Rhode founder and model, whose pregnancy announcement heard ‘round the world has left fans wondering what her maternity style might look like, need not wonder any longer: so far it’s pink, bedazzled, and Mariah Carey-inspired.

She is seen wearing the strappy, cropped Blumarine butterfly top in four of nine photos in a recent Instagram carousel, putting her bump on full display and pairing the nostalgic top with baggy blue jeans. In continuing in the ‘90s/2000s theme, she is also pictured wearing a pair of overalls and a FILA hat.

The butterfly tops of Y2K-youth have been fluttering back onto the runways for a few years thanks in part to Blumarine and its denim version, which Dua Lipa wore back in 2021.

Vanessa Hudgens wore a turquoise AREA version to Coachella (where else?) in 2022, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a person who doesn’t first instantly associate the look with Mariah Carey’s outfit from VH-1’s Divas 2000 event.

Evan Agostini/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

True to form, Bieber announced her pregnancy on Instagram earlier this month. In a post that now has upward of 10 million likes, she and husband Justin Bieber appear in both film shots and video, posing together while renewing their vows. She went a bit more traditional for the occasion in a white, lace Saint Laurent gown.

We have a feeling there’s way more where that crop top came from over the next few months.