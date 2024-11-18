Kendall Jenner’s Version of Business Casual Is Shirt-Optional

Earlier this month, Kendall Jenner chopped her hair into what could best be described as a businesswoman bob: a blunt, pin-straight cut that barely falls past her ears. As for how she’s styling her new beauty look? The model’s latest outfit—a topless croc blazer paired with classic dress pants—offered some major hints.

Over the weekend, Jenner visited the FWRD and Revolve Holiday Shop at The Grove in Los Angeles. Jenner, who is also FWRD’s creative director, donned a fitted Tom Ford blazer that she wore sans shirt. Of course, Jenner is no stranger to going topless—in fact, she debuted her new hair by way of a nude photoshoot—but of all the items to go shirtless in, a croc suit jacket might not be the most obvious choice. Still, the reality star managed to offset her risqué coat with some business-friendly pieces down below.

The rest of Jenner’s outfit was something more typically suited to an office setting (albeit, a rather chic one). She wore high-waist McQueen trousers, a top-handle bag, and pointed-toe pumps from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s cult-favorite brand, The Row.

affinitypicture / BACKGRID

On Sunday, Jenner continued to flaunt her new micro-bob as well as her impressive collection of leather coats during the L.A. stop of Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet tour. The model, joined by friends Justine Skye and Hailey Bieber, slipped into a micro-mini skirt and slick leather boots that climbed to just below her knees. On top, she went with a moto-style bomber jacket in jet black.

BACKGRID

So far, Jenner seems to be styling her new hair quite differently when compared to the bleach-blonde locks she rocked throughout the summer and early fall. The model mainly wore her “Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy”-style hair with wardrobe classics like vintage Hermès bags, tea-length dresses, and Parisian ballet flats. When she did dabble in something like a sheer naked dress, she would style her hair in an elegant chignon—or even coiled, Old Hollywood curls.

The model is taking an edgier approach to dressing up her businesswoman bob with pieces like the topless Tom Ford jacket and micro-mini skirt. Some say that blondes have more fun, but Jenner’s recent string of outfits are here to prove otherwise.