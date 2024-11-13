It looks like Kendall Jenner realized that blondes actually don’t have more fun. Or, she just felt like ditching her Marilyn Monroe-inspired hair for something more appropriate for the fall season. Either way, Jenner was seen at the celebrity hot spot Sushi Park last night, where she debuted a brand new cut and color that perfectly matched the crisp L.A. weather.

Kendall swapped her platinum blonde bob for an ever shorter ‘do that was dyed in her trademark dark brown. Although not much of the model’s new look was visible from beneath her white baseball cap, Jenner’s stylist definitely chopped quite a few inches off from when she last was seen out and about. Just a few hours prior to her dinner, Kendall hard-launched her hair on Instagram. The model’s steamy topless shoot, photographed by Mert Alas, offered a closer look at things. Her cut is more of a severe bob rather than the lob, or long bob, she’s been rocking recently.

Of course, Jenner already knew exactly how to style her fall cut. She paired it with a trio of cold-weather must-haves: simple black pants, a structured clutch, and a chocolate brown leather coat.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Kendall’s brunette hair transformation follows her decision to completely switch up her look in favor of bombshell blonde. The model debuted her platinum locks during New York Fashion Week in September and quickly got down to styling it in every manner possible. She sported what’s now been dubbed “Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy” hair in Paris, an old-money chignon for Rosalìa’s birthday bash, and even coiled, Marilyn-esque curls at the Academy Museum Gala last month.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Compared to Kylie Jenner—who’s tried out everything from bright teal to neon-pink hair—Kendall has historically been less willing to take a big beauty risk. (Given her profession as a model, that makes perfect sense.)

Yes, Kendall went through that strawberry red phase and even dyed her hair blush pink at one point. But there’s been a continuity throughout the model’s career, whether she’s wearing her brown hair all the way down her back or tucked inside a sporty cap, like she did last night.