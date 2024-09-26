Rosalía has the special privilege of having a birthday that falls smack dab in the middle of Paris Fashion Week. That means the guest list for her big day should include lots of fashion insiders and supermodels—including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid who showed off two very different ways to dress for a night out.

The model pals headed to the Hôtel Particulier where the likes of Hunter Schafer, Alex Consani, Kylie Jenner, Willow Smith, Irina Shayk, and Anya-Taylor gathered to celebrate Rosalía turning 32. Both Kendall and Gigi, of course, opted for some sort of transparent detailing in their looks. Kendall dressed up in a nude Alexander McQueen stunner. Her floor-length gown featured a dramatic collar neck and a fitted silhouette that was just sheer enough to show off the matching thong she wore underneath. Kendall tied her hair into a tousled updo and carried a luxe camel-colored tote from one of her favorite labels: The Row. She finished everything off with gold earrings and nude sandal heels.

Gigi, who opened the Rabanne spring 2025 runway show just a few hours prior, went with a more typically “model off duty” style for her night out. She wore a semi-sheer pencil skirt, complete with a frayed raw edge, and a black crop top. The model added an edge to her look with a leather motorcycle jacket and black puddle boots. She rocked the same slicked-back hair she wore on the catwalk and held onto a silver chainmail Rabanne bag. Kendall and Gigi brought a single red rose as their party favor.

SplashNews.com

The birthday girl didn’t fail to deliver in the looks department, either. Rosalía began her night in a Salih Balta showstopper. Her strapless gown was punctuated by a fitted corset, a drop waist, and an extravagant pouff skirt. She later changed into something more fit for dancing with her starry guest list: a sculptural mini skirt and cone bra top from the artsy New York brand Vaquera.

Elsewhere, the singer offered exclusive t-shirts to her guests that said “I got Bizcochito’d last night as Rosalía’s birthday party.” For refreshments, cocktails were sipped and, naturally, a fully stocked tower of cigarettes were enjoyed.