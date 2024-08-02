Kendall Jenner Takes the Office Siren Trend To The Olympic Bleachers

Leave it to Kendall Jenner, an avid horse lover in her own right, to be the best dressed guest at today’s Olympics Equestrian competition. Less than 24 hours after supporting Team USA gymnastics and Simone Biles, Jenner pressed pause on her athleisure for something entirely different: peak Office Siren fashion.

Jenner slipped into a plunging tailored coat that she wore without an undershirt. Her jacket was punctuated by a fitted, almost corset-like silhouette and a low-cut neckline. Jenner paired the piece with a matching mini skirt in the same check fabric as her blazer. The model added a sporty touch to her outfit thanks to a Ralph Lauren baseball cap. She rounded everything out with a Bottega Veneta shoulder bag and her holy grail loafers from The Row.

Like other A-list stars including Nicole Kidman and Natalie Portman, Jenner has been traipsing through Paris this week to catch a glimpse at the games. Yesterday, the model attended the women’s gymnastic all-around final in a look that mixed vintage ’80s style with classic Americana.

@kendalljenner

Jenner arrived to the Bercy Arena yesterday decked out in her finest patriotic attire. She repped the stars and stripes by way of a patch-adorned Ralph Lauren jacket—the same bomber, interestingly, will be worn by American athletes during the games’s closing ceremony next week. Jenner styled her coat with a matching red, white, and blue hat and the perfect pair of slim-leg jeans. Her shoe of choice? The Row’s “Adam” loafers, of course.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

The Paris Olympics—which, for non-sporting fans, has been just as much about the celebrity fashion as it has the actual events—is the perfect stomping ground for someone like Jenner. During The Kardashians reunion in 2021, the model told host Andy Cohen “Honestly, I think I’d probably be in the Olympics or going to the Olympics for horseback riding. That was always my dream.” In another interview, Jenner professed that during her teenage years she “Would just sit with my horses and I’d go ride all day. I’d ride from 8am to 8pm.”

Well, she might not have made Team USA’s equestrian roster, but Jenner’s Paris Olympics wardrobe deserves an entire gold medal.