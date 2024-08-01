Kendall Jenner Has Mastered the True American Sports Fan Uniform

Kendall Jenner is a horse girl through and through, but her 2024 Paris Olympics ’fit is peak ’80s Little League dad.

Today Jenner joined a growing roster of A-list stars supporting Team USA, watching on as Simone Biles took home gold during the women’s gymnastics all-around final. The model proudly repped her country’s stars and stripes by wearing a zip-up Ralph Lauren jacket. Her bomber—which American athletes will sport at the games’ closing ceremony next week—was lined with patriotic patches and a bold “U.S.A.” slogan placed across the front. Jenner styled her jacket with a matching baseball cap and black sunglasses.

Down below, Jenner’s outfit veered firmly into fashion girl territory (she may be the daughter of an Olympian, but she’s still a top model at heart). The runway star slipped into a pair of mid-wash bootcut jeans, which she dressed up with her go-to footwear grail: The Row’s “Adam” loafers. Blue jeans, a Ralph Lauren zip-up, and The Row? It doesn’t get much more American than that.

Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID

Once inside Paris’s Bercy Arena, Jenner watched on alongside her friend Fai Khadra. The event also drew athletes like Tony Parker and Zinedine Zidane. Even Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Devin Booker, who is part of the U.S.A. Olympic basketball team this year, made his way into the stands.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Jenner is just the latest celebrity to attend what has become an especially starry Olympic Games. Everyone from Nicole Kidman (and her mini-me daughters) to Lady Gaga has shown up at sporting events in and around Paris. But, for the most part, Biles and U.S.A. gymnastics have drawn the most star power of any discipline so far. During Tuesday’s team final (where the American gymnasts finished atop the podium), the likes of Serena Williams, Natalie Portman, Ariana Grande, and Spike Lee all showed their support from the crowd.

For someone like Jenner, who once professed, “I’m literally built as an athlete,” it makes sense that she’d take to the Olympics in gear meant for members of Team U.S.A.—albeit with a pair of luxe loafers sprinkled in.