Everyone from Nicole Kidman (and her mini-me teen daughters) to Serena Williams caught Simone Biles and Team USA take home Olympic gold yesterday—including Paris resident Natalie Portman who mixed a French Girl skirt set with oddball sneakers.

Portman attended the women’s gymnastics team final competition in a mustard yellow set. She paired a fitted jacket, worn on top of a simple white t-shirt, with a matching mini skirt. Both pieces were peak Parisian style, from the gold statement buttons to the dijon-hued color way. But instead of styling her set with a more typically “French Girl” shoe—like, say, some almond-toe ballet flats—Portman slipped into some classic black and white sneakers, the most American shoe. The pair, which Portman accented with red, white, and blue ankle socks, featured a low-profile and a sizable platform that added a few inches to the actress’s figure. With an unexpected sneaker paired with a rather traditional matching set, Portman’s Olympic look epitomized the “Wrong Shoe Theory.”

The actress rounded out her ‘fit with cat-eye shades, a tousled hair style, and a sleek black shoulder bag.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Portman cheered on the Team USA gymnastics team comprised of Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Paris Olympics have been especially starry this year, largely due to the games’s partnership with the luxury goods conglomerate LVMH. The two-week spectacle kicked off with a red carpet event attended by the likes of Zendaya, Tyla, and Charlize Theron. Since, luxury brands have continued to leave their mark on the French capital. Earlier this week, Omega hosted two fêtes attended by the stylish mother-daughter duos, Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber and Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban.

And with Biles still slated to compete in a handful of events during the remainder of the games, there’s prime opportunity for more celebrity Olympic sightings. Yes, including Natalie Portman and her wrong shoes.