Let the games begin—the fashion games, that is.

Just one day before the official start of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Zendaya lit up the bustling city in a medal-worthy sequin gown. The actress attended the Prelude to the Olympics event at the Fondation Louis Vuitton alongside the likes of Rosalía, Charlize Theron, and Tyla.

Zendaya, for her part, slipped into a bodycon spaghetti strap gown for the occasion. The piece carried a rather simple silhouette that hugged the actress’s figure in all the right places. But what really brought home Zendaya’s night-out look were the all-over sequins decorating the gown. The glitter details created the perfect “flash” as the star posed for photos. Zendaya accessorized her look minimally—and with a shimmering dress like that, who needs loud accessories? She carried a mini metallic Louis Vuitton trunk as a bag and slicked her hair back into a beach-wave wet look. Zendaya rounded the whole look out with diamond stud earrings, smokey eye makeup, and dewy skin.

Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC

Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC

Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock

While her Challengers days might be behind her, Zendaya met up with her pal—and world-renowned tennis champ—Serena Williams, who was outfitted in Louis Vuitton at the starry event. The actress was also spotted mingling with freestyle skater Eileen Gu, as well as tennis star Novak Djokovic. The Serbian athlete is vying for his first gold medal at this year’s games.

The Paris Olympics are shaping up to be quite the star-studded two weeks. The event, which officially begins tomorrow following an Opening Ceremony along the Seine, already has stars galore flocking to the city. Salma Hayek arrived to Paris earlier this week (she carried the Olympic flame at the Palace of Versailles) as did Zendaya’s Euphoria costar, Sydney Sweeney, who spent her time sightseeing.

Lady Gaga and Celine Dion have been all over town, too, and it appears to be for a very specific reason. The musical icons are rumored to perform a duet of Edith Piaf’s 1945 song “La Vie en Rose” during the Opening Ceremony. If the buzz is correct, it would be Dion’s first performance since her Courage tour four years ago. Now that would be worthy of a gold medal.