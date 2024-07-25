Lady Gaga might have slipped into mom jeans last night, but her wild platform boots were full-on “Mother Monster.” Yesterday in Paris ahead of the Olympics, Gaga jazzed up a relatively tame off-duty outfit with towering footwear that would make your head spin. Or, more likely, your ankles hurt.

Gaga picked out a full Celine by Hedi Slimane look for her Parisian evening. The star based her outfit around a boxy suit jacket that she paired with a skin-tight bodysuit. Her navy blazer, left open for a casual finish, featured statement shoulder pads and shiny gold buttons. Gaga dressed down her office attire with a pair of the French brand’s “Margaret” jeans.

With a pieces as classic as Gaga’s wool coat and mid-wash jeans (and her relatively pared-back style streak of late), one might expect Gaga to choose a plain, even comfortable shoe. Perhaps some classic stilettos or chic black boots like the pair she wore yesterday. Instead, Gaga opted for towering patent leather “Pleaser” boots that added almost an entire foot to her petite frame.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

The star’s shoe choice might seem like an odd one. That is, if you are unfamiliar with her street-style game.

Lace-up boots like these were a constant in many of Gaga’s more experimental looks—and especially during her Artpop era where her style really got interesting. And while Gaga has since toned-down her personal style quite a bit compared to years past, it appears as though she still leaves a special place in her wardrobe for 8-inch shoes. For her 38th birthday in March, she wore a nearly identical pair of boots to the ones she sported last night—albeit style with a much edgier leather duster.

Gaga, who is also gearing up for the premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux in September, arrived to Paris earlier this week amid rumors that she’s performing during Friday’s Olympic Opening Ceremony. According to French journalist Thierry Moreau, Gaga will allegedly perform alongside another diva who’s been hustling around Paris this week: Celine Dion. Per Moreau, Gaga and Dion rehearsed a rendition of Edith Piaf’s “La Vie en Rose” which Gaga famously covered in the 2018 film A Star is Born.

How do you say “Mother Monster” in French?