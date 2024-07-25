Celine Dion Embraces Classic French Style in Paris

Celine Dion is very happy to be in Paris. The Canadian singer arrived in the French capital earlier this week ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games, and she brought her best style with her. Dion, who has never been scared to take some risks when it comes to fashion, has opted for a simpler, more classic French look for this trip, showing off two well-curated ensembles in just two days.

It started on Tuesday, when Dion first touched down in the City of Lights. She was first spotted outside the Royal Monceau Hotel in the 8th Arrondissement, emerging in an oversized suit jacket with a white button-down featuring a popped collar. Dion initially paired the top half with wide-leg black pants and a lug-sole loafer, though she later changed into a pleated skirt and ballet flats for a trip to the Louvre. The singer shared photos from her cultural stop on Instagram along with a caption sharing her excitement around her trip. “Every time I return to Paris, I remember there’s so much beauty and joy still to experience in the world,” she wrote. “I love Paris, and I’m so happy to be back!”

A day later, and Dion was seen once again. This time, she opted to wear a gauzy black shirtdress with a mid-length skirt. Dion kept the styling of this look simple and chic, wearing her hair pulled back and a pair of sheer black Dior slingbacks.

Of course, Dion’s appearance in Paris ahead of the opening ceremony has raised some eyebrows, as well as expectations. There is a rumor that the singer will perform during the big event on Friday. And not just that, but the gossip has it that she will sing Edith Piaf’s “La Vie en Rose” alongside Lady Gaga, who has also been seen in Paris over the last few days. The Games’s artistic director, Thomas Jolly, has been keeping details regarding the ceremony a close-kept secret, but we know we’re in for quite a treat. The event will take place throughout the city—at the Louvre, the Eiffel Tower, the Grand Palais, and of course, across 200 boats on the Seine. Maybe, just one of those will be carrying Dion.

If Dion does perform, it will be the first time since her Courage tour was cut short because of the pandemic in 2020. In 2022, the singer was forced to cancel her soon-to-begin Vegas residency because of health concerns, specifically Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that causes painful muscle stiffness and spasms. In her documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, Dion gets honest about the effect SPS has on her everyday life, as well as her vocal range and strength. Just last month, though, she told NBC, “I’m going to go back onstage. Even if I have to crawl. Even if I have to talk with my hands. I will,” and it seems like now is her chance.