Though she’s best known for her voice, Celine Dion emerged over the years as a definitive modern fashion icon thanks in part to her penchant for edgy labels like Off-White and Vetements and daring looks.

Thanks to her vivacious career, Dion has landed herself on red carpet events since the ‘80s and has had more than a few looks that are still referenced in fashion circles today. Few embody what it means to be a star quite like Dion, who seems to make a statement with her fashion choices as often as she does with her emotional songs.

From the start, the Canadian singer’s signature quickly became sparkle and shine, wowing crowds with less-than-subtle low necklines and thigh-high slits in her skirts. Even when opting for gowns with less obvious drip-drip, as the kids would say these days, Dion always makes sure to add some element of over-the-top flair. So while Dion has had something of a fashion renaissance (thanks to stylist Law Roach), here’s evidence that she was always a style icon. Here take a look back at Celine Dion’s best fashion moments over the decades.

1992 Getty Images Winning her second Grammy award at the 34th Annual Grammy Awards, the singer wore black pants with an embellished tank dress.

1993 Getty Images The next year, the singer wore a form fitting red gown with cutouts by Versace to the 20th Annual American Music Awards.

1997 Getty Images Dion kicked up the glitz at the 69th Annual Academy Awards in this Chanel couture dress with white, silver, and black stones.

1999 Getty Images Dion attended the 71st Annual Academy Awards wearing one of her most iconic, most talked about looks to date. This white Christian Dior suit, by John Galliano, was designed to be worn backwards, making quite the statement. The look was finished with a Dior fedora and black sunglasses.

1999 Getty Images The singer continued to wow in white at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards, wearing a gown designed by red carpet favorite Carolina Herrera.

2003 Getty Images On the opening night of ‘A New Day’, in Las Vegas, Celine Dion stunned in a black jumpsuit finished with a sparkling cape.

2007 Getty Images Dion shimmied down the red carpet in an embellished mini-dress at the World Music Awards in Monte Carlo.

2007 Getty Images Dion was a green goddess on the arm of her husband, Rene Angelil, at the 79th Academy Awards. The singer’s long gown was accented in the sparkle we have come to love about her signature style.

2010 Getty Images Dion took sparkles from an accent to a statement at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards wearing an ultra embellished dress with refreshing sheer sleeves from Aquilano Rimondi’s spring collection.

2011 Getty Images Dion was the definition of old Hollywood glamour at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards wearing a long sleeve white gown with a touch of sheen by Armani Prive.

2012 Getty Images Again, the singer made waves in a minimal full length gown with this off the shoulder look by J. Mendel at the BAMBI awards in Germany. 2012. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2014 Getty Images Dion may have taken a step away from her usual glitz at the UCLA Luminary Awards, but looked every bit as sophisticated draped in a nude and black gown.

2015 Getty Images Dion looked luxe in leather at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in this one shoulder green dress by Mugler.

2015 Getty Images Dion had a major glamour moment at the 2015 American Music Awards when she stunned in a floor length gown with floral detail by Elie Saab.

2016 Getty Images Dion won the Icon Award at the following year’s Billboard Awards in Las Vegas wearing her signature sparkle. This beautiful off the shoulder gown, by Valentin Yudashkin, showed off the singer’s leg with a not so subtle slit up to her thigh.

2017 Getty Images Dion was radiant in a dazzling green Zuhair Murad dress at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. The look was everything we have come to love from the star from the plunging neckline to a thigh high slit.

2017 Getty Images Celine Dion attended the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Met Gala in an avant-garde, high-low dress.

2017 Getty Images Dion packed on the drama for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in this white gown complete with statement shoulders.

2017 Getty Images Only Dion could pull off this graphic t-shirt, thigh-high boots, and trench coat pairing.

2017 Getty Images During a 2017 outing in Paris, Dion played with color (mainly, emerald green) and lots of pattern.

2017 Getty Images Dion matched her wavy, ashy blonde bob with a mustard yellow shirt dress for Dior’s 2017 couture show in Paris.

2017 Getty Images Dion paired a Dice Kayek top with Celine pants, Tom Ford shoes, and a bag from Celine Dion Collection during a 2017 trup to Paris.

2017 Getty Images Dion looked angelic in all white, complete with a cut-out cape, during a 2017 Paris Fashion Week appearance.

2017 Getty Images The icon had a matching moment for the ages in 2017, stepping out in Paris wearing a matching coat and over-the-knee boots.

2018 Getty Images Dion matched her sportswear travel look with gold pumps in 2018.

2019 Getty Images Dion flashed a bit of cleavage, and lots of leg, during the Alexandre Vauthier couture spring 2019 show.

2019 Getty Images Dion was doing “Quiet Luxury” before it was cool.

2019 Getty Images In Paris for Fashion Week, Dion cut an edgy figure in an all leather look.

2019 Getty Images Dion looked transported from another galaxy when she stepped out in Paris wearing this plunging jumpsuit, black sunglasses, and sheer bra.

2019 Getty Images Dion matched her red sweater with cherry pumps during an appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

2019 Getty Images Dion cut an edgy figure in all black during Paris Fashion Week in 2019.

2020 MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Dion looked ravishing on the streets of New York City, wearing a floral pattern pouff skirt and white boots.

2024 CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images Dion staged a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys, where she presented the Album of the Year award to Taylor Swift, wearing a Valentino couture look styled by Law Roach.