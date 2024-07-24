Lady Gaga’s latest street style look is as Parisian as it gets. And not just because she’s holding what looks to be a butter croissant in her hand. Last night, Mother Monster attempted to go incognito as she took to Paris in a high-glam twist on athleisure.

Gaga based her street style moment around a shiny silver bomber that loosley shrouded her petite figure. The jacket featured black contrast piping and retro snaps lining the front. Gaga paired her coat with loose-fitting black pants and sleek heel boots. Accessories were also kept low key. She sported statement Celine glasses, a black cap, and carried a structured top handle bag. A bright red lip added even more of a Parisian flair to her off-duty look.

Like Rihanna who also had her own off-duty moment over in New York yesterday, Gaga’s look combined her chic street style sense with that of someone who’s running late for their pilates class. Speaking of sports, Gaga’s arrival to Paris earlier this week just so happens to coincide with the Olympic Games which officially begins this Friday.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

On Monday, the singer and actress was seen waving to fans while wearing the same hat-sunglasses combination as last night. This time, she went for a luxe leather trench instead of a sports-inspired bomber jacket.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

According to buzz swirling around on the Internet, Gaga is rumored to be one of a few A-list stars performing at the games’s Opening Ceremony on Friday. Fans have suggested that the sight of a piano along the Seine (where the ceremony takes place this year) suggests that Gaga will be taking to the stage in a few days time. Perhaps she’ll reprise her cover of Edith Piaf’s “La Vie en Rose” from A Star is Born?

Alongside Gaga, French-Malian superstar Aya Nakamura is expected to perform. Celine Dion is rumored to be making a triumphant return to the stage following her stiff-person diagnosis two years ago. And even Dua Lipa has also been floated as a performer. The pop girls are taking over Paris!