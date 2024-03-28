Lady Gaga’s birthday dinner was a strictly Heavy Metal affair. Last night, the hitmaker celebrated her 38th trip around the sun in style. And with not a speck of color in sight. Gaga stepped out to the L.A. hotspot Giorgio Baldi—alongside a group of friends and a rare appearance from her boyfriend Michael Polansky—while wearing an edgy, monochrome look.

Gaga based her outfit around a floor-skimming trench coat from Retrofête that she fashioned more as a dress than a traditional outerwear piece. The coat featured plenty of silver detailing as well as a chunky belt which Gaga cinched tightly at the waist. The star then added a black shirt underneath her jacket and layers of silver chains on top. And in a throwback to her early days in the spotlight, Gaga slipped into a pair of black, knee-high boots. Complete with a towering eight inch heel, of course.

She then topped off her look with shield sunglasses, her signature bleach blonde hair, and a woven clutch from Bottega Veneta. It makes sense Gaga chose something rather comfortable for her night out—according to onlookers, the singer and her friends dined for over five hours at the celebrity-favorite restaurant.

It’s been a minute—more specifically, over two months—since we’ve last seen Gaga out and about in an off-duty look. Back in January, she was spotted alongside Polansky in an outfit that was more Sofia Richie than Mother Monster. She paired a buttery brown blazer with form-fitting leggings, black boots, and a top handle Bottega Veneta bag. Clearly, there’s been a subtle, more pared-back shift within Gaga’s style. And it’s come at just the right time.

Gaga is currently gearing up for the launch of her latest film Joker: Folie à Deux which was been described as “mostly a jukebox musical.” In the film, Gaga stars as Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. Gaga is sure to pull out some pretty stellar red carpet looks as she promotes the musical thriller, out in the fall, later this year. Whether her fashion veers more towards Quiet Luxury or “Heavy Metal Lover” is the lingering question.