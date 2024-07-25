There’s a new, completely sheer “It” bag in town that has Sydney Sweeney’s name written all over it. Following co-signs from major fashion girls like Dua Lipa and Tracee Ellis Ross, Sweeney pulled out a mesh Alaïa shoulder bag while vacationing in Paris. You know what they say: two’s a coincidence, three’s a pattern.

Sweeney showed off the accessory in an Instagram carousel post that recapped her time in the French capital. Sweeney’s summer ‘fit was pretty standard. The actress wore a tiny white sundress that she cinched at the waist with an Alaïa corset belt. She paired her mini with white lace-up heels before spicing things up with her red hot Alaïa accessory.

The piece in question is the brand’s “Demi Lune,” or half moon, bag. The bulk of the accessory is designed out of mesh fishnet fabric aside from shiny leather pieces placed along the strap and top. A silver zipper ensures that one’s belongings won’t necessarily fall out of the bag. But if you’re looking for privacy, this particular item might not be the best pick. The completely see-through design will have anyone and everyone interested in the content’s of your bag.

@sydneysweeney

It appears that Sweeney kept the contents of her mini bag to a minimum. She carried just a matching ruby red wallet around during her day of sightseeing.

@sydneysweeney

Sweeney’s fishnet bag is available in two color ways (and comes with a $1290 price tag) both of which have been all the rage among the celebrity crowd lately. Trendsetter Dua Lipa was early to the fad when she wore the black version during a trip to Berlin in June. The pop star dressed down her bag with a black coat and chic matching boots.

Earlier this month, perennial style icon Tracee Ellis Ross trotted out the same fire engine version Sweeney just wore while in New York. Ross paired the shoulder accessory with an avant-garde balloon dress and a cropped leather jacket.

Between Dua, Tracee, and now Sydney, Alaïa’s “Demi Lune” is totally “It” Girl approved.

