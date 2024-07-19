Tracee Ellis Ross is approaching this summer’s hottest accessory trend on her own terms.

In one of her now signature mirror selfies, the actress co-signed the mesh accessories trend while wearing a look that only she could possibly pull off. Ellis Ross based her outfit around a ballooning red dress that featured a scoop neckline and a structured skirt. On top, she layered a cropped leather bolero jacket. Her coat was designed in panels of leather fabric with the final layer falling into straps that hung loosely over her gown. Ellis Ross paired her look with some very on-trend studded ballet flats, but it was actually her sheer Alaïa bag that’s currently at the top of every “It” girl’s wish list.

The mesh bag is made up of a half-moon, crescent shape and an adjustable belt-like shoulder strap crafted from leather fabric. The Pieter Mulier-designed accessory has quietly propelled into “It” bag status over the past few months. And who better than Ellis Ross, perhaps the “It” girl of all “It” girls, to add her stamp of approval?

In June, Dua Lipa wore the exact same Alaïa piece while sightseeing in Berlin. While her’s was in black, not red like Ellis Ross’s, it gave her museum look quite the on-trend finish.

The surge of sheer accessories is a natural evolution of the see-through dressing movement popularized by celebrities on the red carpet. And while stars still seem inclined to pull out their mesh dresses from time to time, it’s accessories—shoes, bags, and otherwise—that are taking the reins.

See-through ballet flats, in particular, are becoming part of the de facto “It” girl uniform with everyone from Jennifer Lawrence to Kendall Jenner wearing designs from brands like The Row, Bottega Veneta, and even Alaïa. The latter brand’s fishnet Mary Janes have become a staple in the wardrobe of Lawrence and of Anne Hathaway and Sofia Richie, too.

For those who might be unwilling to flash skin in a see-through mini dress—or bare their dogs in mesh shoes, for that matter—the sheer bag trend is definitely a more PG option.

