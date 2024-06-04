ADD TO CART

All of Our Favorite Summer Accessories Are Made of Mesh

by Christina Holevas
Mesh offerings from Christopher Esber, Tory Burch, J. Crew, Le Monde Beryl, Magda Butrym, The Row, a...
Images courtesy of Christopher Esber, Tory Burch, J. Crew, Le Monde Beryl, Magda Butrym, The Row, and Khaite. Collage by Ashley Peña
Get those pedicures ready! The coolest shoes for summer are going to be showing some toe, and we’re not talking about your typical sandal. This season, the shoe of the moment is made of sheer netting or superfine mesh. Mesh madness got going a few seasons ago with the ubiquitous Alaïa ballet flats. Known for their ability to kick start an accessories trend, the French fashion house showed sheer Mary Janes that quickly became a sold-out sensation. Now, plenty of our favorite brands are sharing their take on the see-through shoe, from Bottega Veneta to J.Crew. And the fun isn’t limited to feet—mesh bags also seem to be having a moment this year, with brands like The Row, Jil Sander, and Balenciaga all proposing styles that will literally show your stuff. Scroll through for the breeziest accessories you’ll want to wear all summer long.

Mesh Pouch
$790
Proenza Schouler
High throat ballerina
$386.25
$515
Emme Parsons
Mara Tote
$4,500
The Row
Minette Flats
$825
Christopher Esber
Landon Flats
$250
Loeffler Randall
Mesh Pattern Shopper
$59.99
Mango
Luna Flats
$490
Le Monde Beryl
Lace Up Pumps
$1,100
Bottega Veneta
Mesh Tote Bag
$140
JBNY
Quinn Ballet Flats
$168
J.Crew
Sheer Mesh Tote Bag
$248
Tory Burch
Embroidered Mesh Ballet Flats
$1,055
Magda Butrym
Alba Ballet Flats
$395
Staud
Multicolor Knitted Tote
$893
$1,130
Jil Sander
Mesh Ballet Flats
$890
Alaia
Duty Free Tote
$1,750
Balenciaga
Marcy Flats
$950
Khaite
Louise Small Tote
$114
$175
A.P.C.