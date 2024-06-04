Get those pedicures ready! The coolest shoes for summer are going to be showing some toe, and we’re not talking about your typical sandal. This season, the shoe of the moment is made of sheer netting or superfine mesh. Mesh madness got going a few seasons ago with the ubiquitous Alaïa ballet flats. Known for their ability to kick start an accessories trend, the French fashion house showed sheer Mary Janes that quickly became a sold-out sensation. Now, plenty of our favorite brands are sharing their take on the see-through shoe, from Bottega Veneta to J.Crew. And the fun isn’t limited to feet—mesh bags also seem to be having a moment this year, with brands like The Row, Jil Sander, and Balenciaga all proposing styles that will literally show your stuff. Scroll through for the breeziest accessories you’ll want to wear all summer long.