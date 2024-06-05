An “It” Girl and an “It” bag? Name a better duo. Today, Dua Lipa showed off an interesting development in the realm of “It” bags, stepping out to a Berlin gallery while wearing a mesh shoulder accessory. Clearly, sheer fabric isn’t exclusive to just the red carpet anymore.

Dua stepped out to the Helmut Newton Foundation to preview the German institution’s upcoming “Berlin, Berlin” exhibition. Like any well-dressed Berliner, Dua cloaked herself in an all-black outfit. But it was her mesh keep-all from Alaïa that signaled the dawn of a potential “It” bag. The piece featured a crescent-shaped frame that was complimented by an adjustable black strap. Much like a skin-baring, see-through dress—an arena Dua is very well-versed in—the mesh fabric exposed the majority of the singer’s belongings. It seems like she armed her afternoon in the German capital with a notebook, wallet, and some corded headphones.

Dua accented her unconventional shoulder accessory with a sleek black trench coat and pointed-toe heel boots.

Dua continued her texture play with another off-duty moment. She slipped into a luxe, woven coat from Bottega Veneta that she styled with a New York Yankees top and a button down blouse.

Mesh accessories, a natural evolution of the sheer dressing trend, are shaping up to be a major hit amongst celebrities—especially for the summer season where flashing your pedicured toes isn’t a citable offense.

See-through ballet flats from brands like The Row and Alaïa (clearly, their designer Pieter Mulier enjoys himself some mesh fabric) have been sported by the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Hailey Bieber. The footwear style even got the Royal stamp of approval from Spain’s Queen Letizia who wore mesh pumps to a political summit. Even the usually buttoned-up Amal Clooney tried out the fad while in Venice.

Sheer bags, albeit to a lesser extent, have been making their rounds on the shoulders of celebrities, too. Now, with a co-sign from one of fashion’s foremost “It” girls, it’s only be a matter of time before mesh bags are just as much of a fad as mesh clothing.

