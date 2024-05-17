Dua Lipa waded into unfamiliar territory to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards last night. But, fashion-wise, the pop sensation chose to dress herself in something she’s very, very well-versed in: some sheer, cut-out fabric.

Fresh off an appearance at Gucci’s cruise show in London earlier this week, Dua jetted to Frisco, Texas for a surprise duet with country singer Chris Stapleton. The Radical Optimism singer, no stranger to skin-baring fashion, sported a look that was a twist between both the cut-out craze and the see-through trend. Dua’s halter neck dress featured a multi-color, almost psychedelic floral print that then transitioned into perfectly placed cut-outs. The detail created varying degrees of sheerness and was mainly concentrated at the singer’s midsection and just below her waist. Like many of her recent looks, Dua kept accessories to a minimum. She complimented her maxi dress with a diamond tennis bracelet, navy pumps, and a slicked-back updo. Following her and Stapleton’s “Think I’m In Love With You” duet, Dua had one more maxi dress up her sleeve. And, even, a little more sheer fabric for good measure.

Christopher Polk/Penske Media/Getty Images

The Brit later switched into a silk column dress to pose for press photos. Like her previous look, this number also featured a form-fitting silhouette but was taken in a different direction via a few key design details. Instead of an asymmetrical neckline, the dress was designed with a plunging, low-cut bodice and a sheer under layer. On top, there were also baubles of flapper-esque, flashy embroidery that imitated the appearance of a bra top.

Later in the evening, Dua talked to reporters about how she and Stapleton managed to pull off the surprise duet. “Lots of zip-up hoodies and running in and out of the arena,” she joked, adding “We were also so in on just making sure this stays a surprise to make the moment even more special.”

She later discussed collaborating with Stapleton, explaining “It’s one of those moments in my life, where I’m like ‘man, I’m so happy to be a musician.’ And to be creating something and doing something that feels so exciting. I’m learning so much from every experience and this is one that’s for the books.”