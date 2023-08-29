While the Venice Film Festival will be much smaller this year due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Amal and George Clooney made a splash when they touched down in the Italian city this morning. The couple, who are in town for the festival and the annual DVF Awards (where Amal will be honored), of course put their signature style on full display as they went for an afternoon stroll.

George looked dapper as always, wearing an unbuttoned navy polo shirt that he paired with a simple pair of white pants. The actor rounded out the casually chic ensemble with a sleek pair of tinted aviators and brown suede loafers.

Amal kept with a similar palette as her husband’s look, but put on an extremely leggy display in a shift dress. The sleeveless mini finished near the mid-thigh area and featured a sprawling black and white floral motif. The lawyer accessorized her ensemble with a statement pair of oval sunglasses and a 16Arlington shoulder bag.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

As expected, Amal’s look was undeniably classic, but it was really her accessory choices which took things to another level. Yes, her sunglasses were entirely oversized and her shoulder bag had an interesting cut-out shape to it. But it was the 45-year-old’s sheer slingback heels which added a more on-trend touch to the ensemble than we’re used to seeing.

The black Roger Vivier pair featured a small kitten heel, a patent leather buckle, and mesh detailing throughout. Sheer shoes (from flats to heels) have been something of a fad, with stars like Jennifer Lawrence breaking out the style in recent months. And while Amal is known for her timeless fashion choices, she isn’t afraid to take some risks when it comes to footwear.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

During an appearance in Madrid, Spain back in June, she paired her one-shoulder jumpsuit with another hotly contested heel. Instead of mesh, she wore a transparent pair of stilettos accented by a gold toe cap.

On Thursday, Amal will be honored by Diane von Furstenberg with the DVF Leadership Award for her activism and work supporting victims of human rights abuses. And while the star sightings in Venice may be few and far between this year, Amal seems to be on course to have quite the stylish week.