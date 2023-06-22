It’s no secret that Amal Clooney’s wardrobe is brimming with jumpsuits. Over the years, the lawyer and human rights activist has adopted the silhouette in dozens of cuts and for nearly every appearance imaginable—from red carpets to Royal galas. Well, on Thursday in Madrid, she added yet another suited style to her expanding repertoire.

Speaking at the We Choose Earth Tour conference, Clooney looked as stylish as ever in a yellow (that verged into gold territory) satin one-shoulder jumpsuit. The piece had draping at the torso which cinched into bow-like detailing at the waist. The bottom half, though, was fairly simple—the intricate gathering of the top fell into a finely tapered pant which ended just above the ankle.

As many of her jumpsuit escapades, the styling of her look was rather minimal. She wore an 18k rose gold bracelet and earrings from Cartier while on stage and later added sunglasses and a patent leather bag while leaving the venue. The 45-year-old stuck with the jewel-toned theme for her footwear choice, pairing the statement jumpsuit with gold heels.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Clooney has worn countless iterations of the pantsuit for carpets and the like, she seems to gravitate towards the style for her various speaking engagements. Just last month, she traded her yellow piece for a deeper black color when she appeared at the 4gamechangers festival in Vienna, Austria.

The piece had a bit more of a traditional tailored style to it, complete with buttons, a lapel, and a pinstripe pattern. It makes sense that suit (of both pant and jump variety) are a favorite of Clooney—the silhouette is equally business-ready as it is eye-catching.

Heinz-Peter Bader/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Clooney arrived in the Spanish capital (where she spoke on topics surrounding sustainability) just days after attending Charlotte Tilbury’s birthday celebration with her husband George in Sicily, Italy.

While George took the traditional route, Amal looked Studio 54-ready in smokey eyeshadow and a chainmail mini dress. And judging by the silver hue of dress (as well as the shimmering palette of her latest pantsuit), Clooney isn’t afraid to mix metals.