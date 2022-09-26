At first glance, Amal Clooney seemed to be channeling a bit of Lana Del Rey’s “Summertime Sadness” at the red carpet for History Talks 2022 on Saturday night in Washington, D.C.—at least, in the “got my red dress on tonight” sense. The way the lawyer and human rights activist was posed next to her Hollywood hubby George, it certainly seemed like the cherry red, lace garment she was wearing was a classic column gown. Some outlets even reported it as such. Turns out, her look had a bit of a surprise: it was actually pants.

Clooney’s fit was, in fact, a semi-sheer jumpsuit from Elie Saab’s resort 2023 collection. On the red carpet, however, the flared legs gave the appearance of a classic gown.

Courtesy of Elie Saab

Clooney kept the styling otherwise simple. Of course, her red lip matched the energy of the outfit, but her jewelry was rather minimal, and only the hint of a metallic pump peeked out from below her ankles. Her most notable accessory was, of course, George. The last time the pair was seen together, during an outing in New York City last week, Mr. Clooney kept it relatively casual in a favorite blue polo shirt. This time, however, he opted to dress it up a bit in a grey suit over a black button-up that echoed the hue of his salt and pepper hair.

The outfit is actually the second time this week that Amal Clooney has worn something from the House of Saab. The flapper-inspired, fringed minidress she wore in New York City a few days before was also made by the designer. It makes sense that Clooney would have an affinity for the designer. They both share a hometown in Beirut, Lebanon.