Amal Clooney Is a Modern-Day Flapper on a Date Night With George

George and Amal Clooney know how to do couples style on the red carpet. But on their off time? The pair is often a study in opposites. Look no further than their latest outing in New York City on Thursday evening, which found the Clooneys on a date night at the TriBeCa Italian restaurant Locanda Verde. If you’ve seen photos of George out and about over the past few years, his ensemble won’t come as a surprise. His navy polo, signature dad jeans, and tan lace-ups have become such a uniform for the two-time Oscar winner that he even recently wore a similar look on the cover of this magazine. As for Amal, the human rights attorney was a modern-day flapper in a tiered little black dress that came courtesy of Elie Saab, who is also Lebanese.

Saab’s main inspiration for his resort 2023 collection was the classic Bond Girl. But before you get any ideas in your head, know that George has said that now that he’s entered his sixties, it’s “a little late for the Bond thing.” Besides, Amal put her own spin on the ensemble, swapping out the black platforms seen in Saab’s look book for a pair of gold-tipped heels by Balmain.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney out to dinner at Locanda Verde in New York City on September 22, 2022. Photo by MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC via Getty Images

The look was the nighttime component to another standout Amal wore on Thursday, in a very different capacity. She continued her efforts to hold Russia accountable for the war crimes being committed in Ukraine in a ruffled blouse and matching vivid orange skirt. No word on what George was wearing while his wife was at the UN General Assembly, and as for what he was up to?

Amal Clooney and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock attend the panel discussion “Cooperation for Accountability in Ukraine” on the sidelines of the General Debate of the UN General Assembly on September 22, 2022. Photo by Michael Kappeler/Picture Alliance via Getty Images