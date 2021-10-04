It was date night for the Clooneys on Sunday night as the couple stepped out for the premiere of George’s latest film The Tender Bar. The pair coordinated looks for the event, both going with a more simple color scheme. Amal wore a black and silver gown with midriff cutouts and a tapered high-low hem. George, meanwhile opted for a casual black suit, ditching a tie. It’s the couple’s first red carpet appearance together since 2019. Which also means it was a night out without their four-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

George told Entertainment Tonight that since his kids are so young, he doesn’t feel like they’re “missing out on much out in the world," during the pandemic. “I didn't have to teach them trigonometry at home,” he joked. Amal then chimed in, saying the George has been teaching the kids pranks over the past few months. “I think those can really pay off over time," George said.

The Tender Bar, directed by George, stars Ben Affleck, Lily Rabe, and Christopher Lloyd. Based on the book by the same name, the movie tells the story of a boy who goes to a bar to seek a replacement for his father, who disappeared after he was born.

While at the event, old friends Affleck and George were seen having some fun together, messing around with Daniel Ranieri, who plays the younger version of the main character in the film. At one point, Affleck even fully flipped Ranieri upside down while George looked on.

