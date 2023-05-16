The only thing Amal Clooney loves more than a sustainable red carpet look is one that holds a secret. When she’s not giving a vintage dress new life, she’s playing tricks with our eyes, leaving us to ask, “Is it a dress? Is it pants?” as we watch her float down the red carpet. On Tuesday, the lawyer once again had us examine her flowing look when she stepped out in an initially deceiving jumpsuit.

Amal was joined by her husband, George, as the two attended the The Prince's Trust Awards at the Theater Royal Drury Lane in London. This is the first time the couple has attended an event together in 2023, as they’ve been on a brief event hiatus since the Kennedy Center Honors back in December. During their return, the pair walked the daytime red carpet arm in arm, looking as stylish as always with Amal in a nude jumpsuit with a leather waistband and white, pleated pant legs that pooled at her feet and, at times, caused the piece to resemble a dress. George, meanwhile, kept it completely monochrome in a gray suit with a matching shirt underneath.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the Gala, the Clooneys were joined by makeup mogul Charlotte Tilbury, as well as Amal’s mom, Baria Alamuddin. The latter matched her daughter in her own nude look, though her satin pants were more structured, and not to be mistaken with a skirt. The foursome posed together on the red carpet before heading inside for the festivities.

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Amal has embraced a voluminous jumpsuit. Back in September 2022, the lawyer wore a red lace Elie Saab creation which similarly boasted pants that could be mistaken for a skirt. It seems Amal likes the optical illusion, to keep us on her toes. Or perhaps, sometimes she just wants to be comfortable in pants while still remaining red carpet appropriate.