For some, a new George Clooney movie may mean the privilege of seeing the two-time Sexiest Man Alive dress up in a suit and walk the red carpet. For us, it means we get to see the human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney, dress up and walk the red carpet. Throughout the Ticket to Paradise press tour, Amal has been treating us to a few looks we just can’t quite get out of our head, and last night was no different.

On Monday, Amal joined George and Julia Roberts for the premiere of the duo’s new romantic comedy. For the red carpet, George kept it more casual, wearing a gray suit, sans tie, with his white button-down slightly undone underneath. That just means there was more attention to be paid to Amal, who arrived at the event in a multicolored dress from the Alexander McQueen spring/summer 2003 collection. The dress has all the hallmarks of an early aughts piece, with its handkerchief hemline, twisted shoulders, and bohemian aesthetic. Amal’s addition of a gold clutch, red lip, and clear PVC heels did the job of upping the glam of the ensemble and bringing it into 2022.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing archival pieces is nothing new for Amal, she has had an affinity for pre-loved looks for years, long before it was trendy. In fact, this the second time Amal wore vintage to a premiere for Ticket in Paradise. Back in September, the lawyer dipped into the archives once again for the film’s world premiere in London, wearing a slinky, beaded mint green John Galliano dress from 1999.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

And while we’re on the topic of great Amal looks from the past few weeks, we would be remiss not to mention the golden beaded Atelier Versace dress she wore the inaugural Albie Awards last month. Not vintage, but absolutely gorgeous, with a definite nod to 1920s style.

Pool BENAINOUS/DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images