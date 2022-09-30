No one cleans up better than Amal Clooney. The human rights lawyer can wear a suit like nobody’s business, and then, when night falls, slip into a shimmering gown, put on a red lip, and look even more like a movie star than the man on her arm. On Thursday night, Amal did just that at the inaugural Albie Awards, an event hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice, a human rights organization founded by Amal along with her husband, George.

Amal wore a gown by Atelier Versace for the event. The beautiful piece was completely constructed out of gold and clear beads that hung off the dress in strands of fringe. Paired with some old-Hollywood style hair and a bright red lip, the dress turned Amal into a 1920’s starlet, an aesthetic she has proven to gravitate toward lately.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The lawyer posed in the dress alongside her husband, who looked dapper in a classic black tux, before heading inside. There, the couple was joined by many famous faces, including Meryl Streep, Tracee Ellis Ross, Dua Lipa, and Donatella Versace.

While at the awards, George spoke about working on the foundation with his wife, and the actor couldn’t help but gush over her accomplishments. "Well, we collaborate on everything. We collaborated on twins,” he told People. “But you know, this is an exciting one because Amal's gotten journalists out of Egypt, out of Azerbaijan, prisons...all over the world.” He continued, saying, “It's really exciting for me when she's able to get people who are wrongly accused for doing their job out [of prison]...I couldn't be more proud of my wife.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Albie Awards are named after Justice Albie Sachs, a South African lawyer, activist, writer, and former judge who spent much of his life “defending people charged under racist statutes and repressive security laws.” On Thursday night, Sachs received a lifetime achievement award for his work.