Everyone can learn a thing or two from Cindy Crawford’s signature red carpet style—even her lookalike daughter Kaia Gerber. Over the weekend, Cindy and Kaia showed off their matching mother-daughter fashion during the opening night of Omega’s headquarters at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Kaia, 22, slipped into a classic Gucci little black dress. The mod silhouette featured a plunging, sweetheart neckline and simple shift skirt. The new-gen model accented her look with Gucci’s Ancora red patent sling backs, an Anita Ko diamond necklace, and a sleek Omega timepiece, natrually. Cindy followed suit in a monochrome look of her own. She sported a cowl neck midi dress that finished off just below the knee. Crawford dressed up her gown with a pair of slinky sandal heels and, like Kaia, mixed in some cherry red accessories. She carried a crescent-shaped clutch and topped off her look with a dainty gold necklace and an Omega watch. Both models opted for tousled waves and dewy, low-key makeup.

Kaia and Cindy, Omega ambassadors since 2017 and 1995 respectively, were in Paris to celebrate the brand’s role as the official timekeeper of this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Mike Marsland/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And before hitting the red carpet, Kaia and Cindy put their tourist hats on for a day of sightseeing. The pair posed for photos in front of the Arc de Triomphe while wearing even more matching classic noir fashion. Kaia again sported a mini black dress, this one with a higher neck than her Gucci piece, while Cindy opted for a halter top and baggy pants.

@cindycrawford

LVMH, the French luxury goods conglomerate that owns brands like Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Omega, is the premium partner of the Olympics and Paralympics which explains why this year’s edition has been especially star-studded. The opening ceremony, held on Friday along the Seine with performances from Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, drew the likes of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, and Serena Williams. Even Kaia and Cindy—outfitted in a gray mini dress and white palazzo pants, respectively—grabbed a seat in the stands to watch over the grand proceedings.

Team USA may be favorites to top the games’ medal count, but team Gerber-Crawford definitely deserves to take home gold for best mother-daughter style.