The 2024 Paris Olympics, which will take place from July 26 until August 11, are already shaping up to be one of the most stylish and star-studded stagings since the Games’s inception. The two-week event will not only draw elite athletes from every corner of the globe to the French capital, but also top dignitaries, the occasional Royal, and celebrities galore.
This year’s edition is expected to be brimming with actors, musicians, and A-list names largely due to the Games’s partnership with the French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH. In July 2023 the group, spearheaded by its billionaire CEO Bernard Arnault, was announced as the premium partner of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
As the two-week spectacle officially kicks into high gear, keep checking back here to make sure you don’t miss a single celebrity fashion moment from the 2024 Paris Olympics.