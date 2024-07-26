Game on!

The 2024 Paris Olympics, which will take place from July 26 until August 11, are already shaping up to be one of the most stylish and star-studded stagings since the Games’s inception. The two-week event will not only draw elite athletes from every corner of the globe to the French capital, but also top dignitaries, the occasional Royal, and celebrities galore.

This year’s edition is expected to be brimming with actors, musicians, and A-list names largely due to the Games’s partnership with the French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH. In July 2023 the group, spearheaded by its billionaire CEO Bernard Arnault, was announced as the premium partner of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

As the two-week spectacle officially kicks into high gear, keep checking back here to make sure you don’t miss a single celebrity fashion moment from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Lady Gaga John Walton - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images In Dior performing at the Opening Ceremony July 26.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images Grande in Thom Browne at the Opening Ceremony July 26.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images Teigen in Chloé at the Opening Ceremony July 26.

Pharrell Williams JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton at the Opening Ceremony July 26.

Eileen Gu JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton at the Opening Ceremony July 26.

Emma Chamberlain JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images In Ralph Lauren at the Opening Ceremony July 26.

Antoine Arnault and Natalia Vodianova JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images At the Opening Ceremony July 26.

Nina Dobrev JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images In Ralph Lauren at the Opening Ceremony July 26.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images At the Opening Ceremony July 26.

Jill Biden, Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images At the Opening Ceremony July 26.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images Queen Letizia wears Dior to the gala dinner hosted by the International Olympic Committee and the French Presidency July 25.

Zendaya Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton at the Prelude to the Olympics party, July 25.

Serena Williams Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton at the Prelude to the Olympics party July 25.

Charlize Theron Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior at the Prelude to the Olympics party July 25.

Tyla Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton at the Prelude to the Olympics party July 25.

LeBron James Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton at the Prelude to the Olympics party July 25.