The Best Celebrity Fashion From the Paris 2024 Olympics

Ariana Grande attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 o...
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The 2024 Paris Olympics, which will take place from July 26 until August 11, are already shaping up to be one of the most stylish and star-studded stagings since the Games’s inception. The two-week event will not only draw elite athletes from every corner of the globe to the French capital, but also top dignitaries, the occasional Royal, and celebrities galore.

This year’s edition is expected to be brimming with actors, musicians, and A-list names largely due to the Games’s partnership with the French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH. In July 2023 the group, spearheaded by its billionaire CEO Bernard Arnault, was announced as the premium partner of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

As the two-week spectacle officially kicks into high gear, keep checking back here to make sure you don’t miss a single celebrity fashion moment from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Lady Gaga
John Walton - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

In Dior performing at the Opening Ceremony July 26.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

Grande in Thom Browne at the Opening Ceremony July 26.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

Teigen in Chloé at the Opening Ceremony July 26.

Pharrell Williams
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton at the Opening Ceremony July 26.

Eileen Gu
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton at the Opening Ceremony July 26.

Emma Chamberlain
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

In Ralph Lauren at the Opening Ceremony July 26.

Antoine Arnault and Natalia Vodianova
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

At the Opening Ceremony July 26.

Nina Dobrev
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

In Ralph Lauren at the Opening Ceremony July 26.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

At the Opening Ceremony July 26.

Jill Biden, Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron
Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images

At the Opening Ceremony July 26.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI
LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images

Queen Letizia wears Dior to the gala dinner hosted by the International Olympic Committee and the French Presidency July 25.

Zendaya
Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton at the Prelude to the Olympics party, July 25.

Serena Williams
Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton at the Prelude to the Olympics party July 25.

Charlize Theron
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior at the Prelude to the Olympics party July 25.

Tyla
Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton at the Prelude to the Olympics party July 25.

LeBron James
Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton at the Prelude to the Olympics party July 25.

Rosalía
Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

In Dior at the Prelude to the Olympics party July 25.