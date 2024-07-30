Nicole Kidman & Daughter Sunday Rose Master the Office Siren Trend in Paris

In the case of Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, “Bring Your Child to Work Day” involves much more than visiting a stuffy office building. Last night, Kidman brought her lookalike daughter as her plus one to Omega’s “Her Time” event in Paris. In chic, midriff-baring looks, no less.

Nicole, an Omega ambassador, arrived as the evening’s guest of honor. The actress slipped into a cropped Valentino top that she styled with a matching flare skirt. She sported a simple, straight hair style, white Charles & Keith pumps, and Omega’s gold De Ville Prestige watch. Sunday, 16, opted for something a touch more “Office Siren” when compared to Nicole’s high-glam look.

The teenager wore a sleeveless vest—a recent favorite among fashion girls like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner—that featured a cut-off silhouette and black buttons down the front. She paired her top with low-rise pants and open-toe metallic pumps. Urban followed her mother’s cue elsewhere by rounding everything out with a tousled hairdo and natural makeup.

Thierry Le Fouille/SIPA/Shutterstock

Much like Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford who similarly dazzled at an Omega event over the weekend, Kidman and Urban are also in Paris for the Olympic Games. Yesterday, Nicole attended the skateboarding women’s street final with her husband Keith Urban. Sunday and her younger sister Faith also made their way into the stands.

At the end of June, Nicole and Sunday attended Balenciaga’s couture runway show in matching black outfits. Kidman, for her part, dazzled in a floor-skimming sparkle gown while Urban opted for a thigh-length mini dress. Kidman’s best friend Naomi Watts also brought her teenaged daughter Kai Schreiber along to the show.

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A few weeks prior to that couture appearance, Urban made her red carpet debut alongside her parents and younger sister Faith. The teenagers joined Kidman as she accepted the AFI Life Achievement Award.

“There’s an enormous amount of luck in my life, but there’s also the most important thing—love, big, big love,” Nicole said in a speech. “Right there is the love of my life and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night, so they’re here, Sunday and Faith.”