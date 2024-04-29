Nicole Kidman is a metaphorical mother to many on the Internet. Over the weekend, though, the Oscar winner was a literal mother on the red carpet. During the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in Los Angeles, Kidman and her husband Keith Urban were joined by their teenage daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, for the first time.

Kidman, who was later presented with the Life Achievement Award by Meryl Streep, first did her thing on the step and repeat in a custom Balenciaga gown. Her dress was modeled after a similar look from the brand’s fall 2024 collection. It featured a plunging, corset bodice that was accented by a curve-hugging shape and a dramatic train that the actress carried in her hand. Much of the dress’s impact, however, came from the layers of flashy, disco ball sequins. Kidman then polished things off with va-va-voom hair, black stilettos, layers of silver rings, and a wristwatch.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The actress later posed for photos with her family. Urban, who often accompanies Kidman on the red carpet, stayed simple in a traditional black suit. The couples’s daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, were all smiles during their red carpet debut. Sunday, 15, sported a strapless floral gown while Faith, 13, went with a statement coral number. The Kidman-Urban family was also joined by the actress’s niece Sybella Hawley—whose mother is Kidman’s sister, Antonia—who wore a red satin gown. Kidman is also mom to Isabella and Connor who she adopted during her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Upon receiving the award, which honors an “individual whose career in motion pictures has greatly contributed to the enrichment of American Culture,” Kidman spoke glowingly of her family during her speech. “There’s an enormous amount of luck in my life, but there’s also the most important thing—love, big, big love,” she said. “Right there is the love of my life and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night, so they’re here, Sunday and Faith.”

Kidman continued, “This is all because of you and I love you so much,” Kidman said, also shouting out her mother watching from home. “There’s no place like home, as they say, click click. You’re my home.”