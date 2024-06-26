Nicole Kidman attended Balenciaga’s couture show today with the ultimate plus one: her lookalike teen daughter, Sunday Rose. The duo, naturally, made sure to put their best style forward in the form of matching mother-daughter looks.

Nicole, who was named one of Balenciaga’s brand ambassadors at the start of this year, hit Paris Fashion Week in a fitted maxi dress. The actress’s monochrome piece was taken up a notch by way of blinding sparkle fabric and a floor-skimming skirt. The bodice portion of Nicole’s gown featured structured cap sleeves and a mock turtleneck detail. Nicole rounded out her look with pin-straight hair and sleek black shades.

Nicole and Sunday Rose, 15, were part of a wider mommy-and-me movement at Balenciaga’s couture presentation. Kidman’s best friend Naomi Watts brought along her teen daughter Kai Schreiber who sported a plunging lace gown. Although Naomi and Kai went for opposing black and white looks, Sunday Rose followed her mom’s style lead in some monochrome fashion of her own.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

The teenager sported a fitted turtleneck dress and sheer black tights. Her dress featured a similar shape to Nicole’s, mainly the high neckline and statement shoulders. Unlike Nicole’s floor-length look, Sunday’s dress finished off at the mid-thigh area. The teen also sported ultra-straight hair (blonde clearly runs in the Kidman gene pool) and similar black glasses. Sunday, making her front row debut, accessorized everything with pointed-toe stilettos and a black clutch.

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s been a big few weeks for Nicole and Keith Urban’s eldest daughter—they also share Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 13—who also made her red carpet debut alongside her parents. Sunday and Faith joined Nicole as she accepted the AFI Life Achievement Award in April.

“There’s an enormous amount of luck in my life, but there’s also the most important thing—love, big, big love,” Nicole said at the time. “Right there is the love of my life and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night, so they’re here, Sunday and Faith.”