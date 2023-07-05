Benedict Cumberbatch Faces Off Against a Flower for Prada

Although summer is still very much underway, the world of fashion has colder months on the mind. One after another, brands will soon begin to unveil their fall/winter campaigns, most of which will feature familiar faces from the worlds of music, modeling, and acting dressed in the season’s hottest styles. Prada has already kicked off the season with an actor-heavy photo set featuring Kodi Smit-McPhee, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Hunter Schafer among others in floral shots from Willy Vanderperre. But that’s just the beginning, and now that the campaigns have started rolling out, they won’t stop anytime soon. Check back here often as we track the latest surprise stars and eye-catching images of the fall/winter 2023 season.

Prada Photograph by Willy Vanderperre. Courtesy of Prada Benedict Cumberbatch and Hunter Schafer were joined by fellow world-renowned actors Kodi Smit-McPhee, Letitia Wright, and Li Xian to star in Prada’s fall 2023 campaign for the brand’s men’s and women’s collections. Beauty, care, and love were the values that inspired both the collection and campaign, principles epitomized by the tenderness of flowers. Each shot by Willy Vanderperre shows one of the campaign stars facing off against a respective life-sized flower while dressed in looks from the brand’s fall collection.

Prada Photograph by Willy Vanderperre. Courtesy of Prada “Flowers themselves are ageless symbols of a beauty between the everyday and the extraordinary,” Prada said in a statement. They also represent dichotomy—“both fragile and strong, precious and quotidian, ephemeral yet eternal, each one unique.”