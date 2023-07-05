Benedict Cumberbatch Faces Off Against a Flower for Prada
Tracking the latest stars of fashion’s standout fall/winter 2023 campaigns.
byW Staff
Photograph by Willy Vanderperre. Courtesy of Prada.
Although summer is still very much underway, the world of fashion has colder months on the mind. One after another, brands will soon begin to unveil their fall/winter campaigns, most of which will feature familiar faces from the worlds of music, modeling, and acting dressed in the season’s hottest styles. Prada has already kicked off the season with an actor-heavy photo set featuring Kodi Smit-McPhee, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Hunter Schafer among others in floral shots from Willy Vanderperre. But that’s just the beginning, and now that the campaigns have started rolling out, they won’t stop anytime soon. Check back here often as we track the latest surprise stars and eye-catching images of the fall/winter 2023 season.