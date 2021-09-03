Noted Haider Ackermann enthusiast Timothée Chalamet has done it again. The actor appeared at the Venice Film Festival for the Dune world premiere on September 3 wearing head-to-toe black sequins by the French designer, after landing in the Italian city wearing a Haider Ackermann hoodie (to which he pinned vintage Cartier brooches) for his afternoon press conference.

At the premiere, Chalamet had changed into a tailored Ackermann look, which he often opts for during red carpet events. He wore a custom-made pair of matching black trousers and a long-sleeve crewneck, both of which were decked out in shiny beads. The top was punctuated by a white crewneck shirt he wore underneath, which peeked out at the neckline like a priest’s collar. At his wrists, where the white shirt also showed: a pair of onyx and diamond cufflinks. Of course, Chalamet added rings to the look—two pieces of jewelry on his pointer and middle fingers are practically a signature at this point. (Naturally, they matched the cufflinks.) And to top the whole ensemble off, Chalamet wore a pair of Prada sunglasses that he didn’t take off once he’d descended onto the red carpet with the rest of his Dune cast, which includes Zendaya (who donned a show-stopping custom Balmain dress), Oscar Isaac, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and director Denis Villeneuve. The latter arrived at the film festival earlier the same day with Chalamet on the same water taxi.

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, Chang Chen, Oscar Isaac, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, director Denis Villeneuve, Dave Bautista, and Josh Brolin attend the red carpet of the movie Dune during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Following the screening of Dune, in which Chalamet plays the character Paul Atreides, the actor got a chance to show off the real advantage of his outfit. Beneath a cluster of spotlights inside the theater, he waved to the applauding crowd, sparkling and shining with every move he made.