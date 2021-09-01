Make no mistake, with Cannes wrapped up and more celebrations of cinema happening Stateside later this fall, film festival season is in full swing. But if there’s one thing that differentiates the Venice International Film Festival from the rest, it’s the mode of transportation attendees utilize to attend the event—the water taxi. Celebrities waving from mid-size boats as they dock in the Italian city have become defining, iconic imagery associated with Venice. And before they go full glam on the red carpet, most celebrities making an appearance at the film festival tend to cut a more casual look. For example, sunnies, sneakers, and jeans worn by the likes of Chloé Zhao and Carla Bruni make for a much more relaxed arrival ensemble. There are, of course, still those who choose the water taxi arrival as their first moment (of many) to make a statement—like Barbara Palvin and jury member Sarah Gadon. See the rest of your favorite celebrities arriving at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, here.

Getty Images Carla Bruni arrives, mask in hand, at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2021.

Getty Images Oscar-winning director and Venice Film Festival jury member Chloe Zhao waves to the crowd from the water taxi in Venice on August 31, 2021.

Getty Images Maggie Gyllenhaal, who will premiere her directorial debut The Lost Daughter at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, and her husband Peter Sarsgaard arrive in Venice together.

Getty Images Nicoletta Braschi and Roberto Benigni joyously arrive at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2021.

Getty Images Israel Elejalde, Milena Smit, Pedro Almodóvar, Penélope Cruz, and Aitana Sánchez-Gijón step off the water taxi together at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2021.

Getty Images Isabelle Huppert arrives at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2021 in Venice, Italy.

Getty Images Matt Dillon and Roberta Mastromichele appear together at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2021.

Getty Images Filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino arrives via water taxi at the Venice Film Festival on August 31, 2021.

Getty Images Director and the 78th Venice International Film Festival jury president Bong Joon-ho arrives via water taxi wearing an all-black suit and carrying one essential accessory—a fan—on September 1, 2021.

Getty Images Cynthia Erivo arrives with her fellow jury members at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2021.

Getty Images Jury member Sarah Gadon arrives at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2021.

Getty Images Benedetta star and jury member Virginie Efira arrives in a casual all-white outfit at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2021 in Venice, Italy.

Getty Images Kirsten Dunst arrives at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2021.

Getty Images Barbara Palvin went full glam for her water taxi arrival at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2021.