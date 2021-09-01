Make no mistake, with Cannes wrapped up and more celebrations of cinema happening Stateside later this fall, film festival season is in full swing. But if there’s one thing that differentiates the Venice International Film Festival from the rest, it’s the mode of transportation attendees utilize to attend the event—the water taxi. Celebrities waving from mid-size boats as they dock in the Italian city have become defining, iconic imagery associated with Venice. And before they go full glam on the red carpet, most celebrities making an appearance at the film festival tend to cut a more casual look. For example, sunnies, sneakers, and jeans worn by the likes of Chloé Zhao and Carla Bruni make for a much more relaxed arrival ensemble. There are, of course, still those who choose the water taxi arrival as their first moment (of many) to make a statement—like Barbara Palvin and jury member Sarah Gadon. See the rest of your favorite celebrities arriving at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, here.