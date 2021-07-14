If anyone could get away with keeping things casual at the Cannes Film Festival, it’s Timothée Chalamet, the star of Wes Anderson’s highly anticipated film The French Dispatch. On Tuesday night, the 25-year-old actor attended a dinner for Louis Vuitton wearing what could have been a 1980s-era windbreaker but was actually designed by the house’s menswear director, Virgil Abloh. The only apparent trace of formalwear in Chalamet’s ensemble was the royal blue purse slung over his shoulder. Otherwise, he wore simple black pants and shirt, a pair of floral printed sneakers, and a Chicago Bears baseball cap (which he did end up removing—though only upon stepping off the red carpet).

The giveaway that Chalamet was technically dressed appropriately for the evening could be found in the details of Chalamet’s jacket. Upon closer inspection, the checkerboard stripes feature Vuitton’s longtime Damier print, along with the house’s name. In any case, that Abloh would dress Chalamet in something so apparently easygoing should come as no surprise. While the designer was notably behind Chalamet’s bedazzled harness at the 2019 Golden Globes, he’s since outfitted the actor in a series of casual—and, according to Abloh, “rare”—hoodies.

Timothée Chalamet at a photocall for The French Dispatch during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 13, 2021 in Cannes, France. Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images

Chalamet’s red-carpet style has gotten increasingly casual since he first appeared at the premiere of The French Dispatch, which Anderson has described as “a love letter to journalists.” The actor stole the spotlight in a shimmery metallic suit by Tom Ford, topped off with sunglasses by Celine Homme. The next day, at a photocall for the film, Chalamet changed things up: He wore a splotchy tie-dyed tee emblazoned with a photo of Richard Pryor as the titular star of the 1980 film In God We Trust. (Along with a pair of Chelsea boots by Givenchy.)

To be fair, only a few attendees dressed as fully formally as they would have on one of the festival’s red carpets. One such exception was Isabelle Huppert, who also took a relatively lax approach: Her custom bejeweled Vuitton gown was in fact (gasp!) a repeat, worn earlier that day to the premiere of Aline: The Voice of Love.