Timothée Chalamet Returns to the Red Carpet in a Very Shiny Suit

As of Monday afternoon, Wes Anderson’s highly anticipated yet long-delayed film The French Dispatch has officially seen the light of day—a moment fans have awaited since its original premiere date in May of 2020. As if that weren’t exciting enough, its screening at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival also marked the red carpet return of one Timothée Chalamet. The 25-year-old actor was unmissable, shimmering in a metallic blazer and the slimmest of pants. (White boots, dark black Celine Homme sunglasses, several Cartier rings, and an uncapped Sharpie poised for signatures rounded out the look.)

While Chalamet led the pack, he was far from the red carpet’s only star: Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody, and Tilda Swinton also put in appearances. The latter wore Haider Ackermann, marking another comeback. The designer has largely stayed off the map since showing his last collection in February of 2020. (It’s thanks to Cannes that he and Swinton have such an enduring relationship, beginning when Ackermann learned Swinton was wearing one of his designs on the red carpet via fax.) From the look of his Instagram Stories, Ackermann’s bond with his two most prominent muses hasn’t wavered. He shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Swinton, as well as the same image of a cloudy sky as Chalamet, who somewhat surprisingly wore Tom Ford.

Alas, the public still has a bit of waiting to do before taking in Anderson’s 10th film. The French Dispatch, a so-called “love letter to journalists” about a fictional publication in Kansas, won’t hit theaters until October 22, following another premiere at the 2021 New York Film Festival. (That also means there’s at least one other red carpet in store, perhaps also attended by more of the film’s stars including Saoirse Ronan, Anjelica Huston, and Frances McDormand.) In the meantime, you can enjoy the film’s trailer, which features a brief glimpse of a mustachioed Chalamet taking a bath.

Tilda Swinton and Timothée Chalamet at The French Dispatch’s Cannes Film Festival premiere on July 12, 2021 in Cannes, France. Photo by Kate Green via Getty Images