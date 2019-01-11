Just days after Timothée Chalamet wore what appeared to be a Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh harness (a bedazzled one, no less) to the 2019 Golden Globes, the heartthrob is here to set the record straight.

Twitter understandably went all the way off the moment Chalamet appeared on the carpet with his mom, wearing that sparkly black harness on the red carpet. (Since the awards ceremony, entire Twitter accounts have been created in honor of his statement piece.) During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Chalamet responded to the host's praise for his Golden Globes look by reminding everyone that when he got dressed on Sunday night, he did not think he was donning a harness. The beautiful, gullible 23-year-old is out here telling everyone that he was wearing something else. "I thought it was a bib! They told me it was a bib," Chalamet said. "I had a friend send me a thing that, like, sex-dungeon culture is a thing where you wear harnesses," the Beautiful Boy actor continued, before sheepishly adding, "I didn't do it for that reason."

Someone should probably get Mr. Abloh on the line to get to the bottom of things, but those photos of Chalamet wearing that harness reveal a smolderingly confident expression that could be read as, "I know exactly what I'm doing, and I'm loving every minute of it." It really makes one wonder: In what world does this glittery contraption pass for a bib? Just because this Louis Vuitton creation was not a complete carbon copy of Adam Rippon 's leather harness (complete with buckles and straps) that he wore to the Oscars last year does not necessarily make it a bib. It does not seem like the type of "bib" that would actually be functional, either, as it barely covers the chest. Also, just to drive this point home, you don't have to be part of the BDSM hive to wear a harness; you can wear them for safety's sake, obviously, or simply for fashion.

Pinterest Timmy and his "bib." Todd Williamson/NBC

Chalamet also told DeGeneres an anecdote about a prank he once pulled on his mom while on a cruise ship years ago, which involved locking her outside while she was naked as the ship pulled into the dock. If little Timmy is self-aware enough to know how weird of a prank that was to pull on his mom, he's probably self-aware enough to know that he was wearing a harness at the Golden Globes.

