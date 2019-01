Golden Globes 2019: The 12 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Night, Including Lady Gaga and Timothée Chalamet's Harness

One year after the red carpet was filled with black gowns in support of Time's Up, the Golden Globes 2019 was a sea of bright hues and plenty of sparkle (the support of the cause remained, as many attendees wore white and black bracelets for the movement). Perhaps no one stood out quite as much as Lady Gaga (are you surprised?), who matched her periwinkle Valentino Haute Couture to her hair. Also making quite the statement was Timothée Chalamet, donning a bedazzled Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh harness that set Twitter ablaze. In the more traditional end of the spectrum was Charlize Theron in Dior Haute Couture and Nicole Kidman in burgundy Michael Kors sequins. Here, the 12 best dressed stars of the night