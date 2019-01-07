Golden Globes 2019: The 12 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Night, Including Lady Gaga and Timothée Chalamet's Harness

Lady Gaga, wearing Valentino, attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Charlize Theron, wearing Dior Haute Couture, attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Laura Harrier, wearing Louis Vuitton, attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Julianne Moore attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Nicole Kidman, wearing Michael Kors, arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lupita Nyong'o, wearing Calvin Klein by Appointment, attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Saoirse Ronan, wearing Gucci, attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Julia Roberts, wearing Stella McCartney, attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Regina King, wearing Zac Posen, attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Timothee Chalamet, wearing Louis Vuitton, attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Michael B. Jordan, wearing Burberry, attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Lucy Boynton, wearing Celine, arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.