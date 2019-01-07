Golden Globes 2019

Golden Globes 2019: See What Everyone Wore On the Red Carpet

The 2019 awards season is officially upon us—which this year might as well be known as the continuation of A Star Is Born's seemingly never-ending press tour. That's not, of course, to say that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are the only stars in attendance who've made it to the Golden Globes on Sunday night: Gaga's fellow Best Actress nominees like Rosamund Pike, Glenn Close, Nicole Kidman, and Melissa McCarthy are all there to compete with Gaga not just awards-wise, but on the red carpet, which Gaga showed up to with pale blue hair. Female directors may have quite unfortunately been snubbed this year, but that hasn't stopped women from already stealing the show—just a few minutes in, even Idris Elba, for one, couldn't manage to outshine his 17-year-old daughter, Isan Elba, who'll be onstage all night fulfilling her role as the second-ever Golden Globes ambassador. Ahead of the notoriously wild after-parties that await them later in the night, take a look at what all the stars wore to kick things off on the red carpet, here.
and
NBC&#39;s &quot;76th Annual Golden Globe Awards&quot; - Red Carpet Arrivals
1/55

Lady Gaga arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

2/55

Dakota Fanning attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

3/55

Rachel Brosnahan arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
4/55

KiKi Layne wearing Dior Haute Couture at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
5/55

Laura Harrier attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
6/55

Jodie Comer attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

7/55

Janet Mock attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
8/55

Elsie Fisher attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
9/55

Lili Reinhart attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
10/55

Camilla Belle attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
11/55

Francia Raisa attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
12/55

Hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
13/55

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
14/55

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jon Kopaloff
15/55

Octavia Spencer attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jon Kopaloff
16/55

Glenn Close attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Daniele Venturelli
17/55

Elizabeth Perkins attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

18/55

Heidi Klum arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

VALERIE MACON
19/55

Emma Stone arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

20/55

Thandie Newton arrive to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Todd Williamson/NBC
21/55

Saoirse Ronan arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

22/55

Gina Rodriguez arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

23/55

Chris Messina attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

24/55

Emmy Rossum attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

25/55

Judith Light arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

26/55

Sofia Carson arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

27/55

Cody Fern attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC
28/55

Troye Sivan arrive to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

29/55

Claire Foy arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

30/55

Catherine Zeta-Jones arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

31/55

Penelope Cruz arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

32/55

Darren Criss wearing Dior Mens at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

33/55

Carol Burnett attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

34/55

Joanna Newsom attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

35/55

Evan Peters attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

36/55

Luke Evans attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

37/55

Yvette Nicole Brown attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

38/55

Amy Adams attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

39/55

Lucy Liu arrive to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

40/55

Regina King attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

41/55

Spike Lee arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

42/55

Yalitza Aparicio arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Todd Williamson/NBC
43/55

Timothee Chalamet arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

VALERIE MACON
44/55

English actress Gemma Chan arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Frazer Harrison
45/55

Indya Moore attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jon Kopaloff
46/55

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Frazer Harrison
47/55

Janelle Monae attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Frazer Harrison
48/55

Constance Wu attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jon Kopaloff
49/55

Irina Shayk (L) and Bradley Cooper attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Steve Granitz
50/55

Melissa McCarthy attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Steve Granitz
51/55

Laura Dern attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC
52/55

Julia Roberts arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Trae Patton/NBC
53/55

Chrissy Metz arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Frazer Harrison
54/55

Heidi Klum attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC
55/55

Allison Janney arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Keywords

Golden Globes