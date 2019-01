Golden Globes 2019: See What Everyone Wore On the Red Carpet

The 2019 awards season is officially upon us—which this year might as well be known as the continuation of A Star Is Born 's seemingly never-ending press tour. That's not, of course, to say that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are the only stars in attendance who've made it to the Golden Globes on Sunday night: Gaga's fellow Best Actress nominees like Rosamund Pike, Glenn Close, Nicole Kidman , and Melissa McCarthy are all there to compete with Gaga not just awards-wise, but on the red carpet, which Gaga showed up to with pale blue hair. Female directors may have quite unfortunately been snubbed this year, but that hasn't stopped women from already stealing the show—just a few minutes in, even Idris Elba, for one, couldn't manage to outshine his 17-year-old daughter, Isan Elba , who'll be onstage all night fulfilling her role as the second-ever Golden Globes ambassador. Ahead of the notoriously wild after-parties that await them later in the night, take a look at what all the stars wore to kick things off on the red carpet, here.